NEET UG counselling 2022: Stray counselling dates revised. Check details here2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 05:05 PM IST
- The change in dates is done with the intention to avoid overlapping dates between the stray round and the mop-up round
After the Mop-up round of NEET UG 2022 counselling got delayed in several states, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has changed the Stray counselling dates accordingly. Candidates who want to appear in the Stray counselling, can check the new dates on the official website.