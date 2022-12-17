After the Mop-up round of NEET UG 2022 counselling got delayed in several states, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has changed the Stray counselling dates accordingly. Candidates who want to appear in the Stray counselling, can check the new dates on the official website.

The change in dates is done with the intention to avoid overlapping between the dates of Stray round and the Mop-up round.

“Since the Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 of many states was delayed and is getting over on 18.12.2022., the competent authority has decided to delay the conduction of Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling by MCC so that the states can complete their Mop Up Round and there is no overlapping between Stray Vacancy Round of MCC and Mop round of states," the official notice said.

As per the official notice, the dates have been revised and now the option for opting out by candidates who do not want to participate in the stray vacancy round can be done from December 17 to December 20, 2022.

The processing of seat allotment will be conducted from December 21 to December 22, 2022, and the result will be displayed on December 23, 2022. The reporting will be done from December 24 to December 28, 2022.

“The Candidates who do not want to participate in Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2022 to be conducted by MCC, may log in to their account and exercise the ‘OPT OUT’ option on the MCC website to prevent forfeiture of their security deposit," the notice added.

The candidates who take part in the stray vacancy round will be allotted seats as per merit and choices exercised by them in the Mop-up round of UG Counselling 2022 as given in the Information Bulletin.

Mop-up rounds of counselling are the last rounds of counselling after the regular counselling in which the remaining seats are allocated to students based on their ranks and NEET scorecards.

A Stray round of counselling is conducted when the seats remain vacant even after the Mop-up or last round of counselling.