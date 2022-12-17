NEET UG counselling 2022: Stray counselling dates revised. Check details here

“Since the Mop Up Round of UG Counselling 2022 of many states was delayed and is getting over on 18.12.2022., the competent authority has decided to delay the conduction of Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling by MCC so that the states can complete their Mop Up Round and there is no overlapping between Stray Vacancy Round of MCC and Mop round of states," the official notice said.

