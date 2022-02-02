The final seat allotment for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 has been declared.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on 2 February, Wednesday has declared the final seat allotment results for NEET UG Counselling 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the counselling round are suggested to check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The official statement read that the provisional allotment letters can be downloaded from the MCC website from 2 pm onwards on 2 February, 2022.

After downloading the Provisional Allotment Letters from the MCC website candidates can proceed for physical or online reporting, which is E-Joining, to the colleges they have been allotted following the schedule .

The Reporting module at the colleges will have been slated to get active by 2:30pm on 2 February.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Read below on how to check final seat allotment result

-The candidate has to visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

-Then the person has to click on UG counselling link available on the home page.

-A new page will open where candidates will have to click on final result link available on the home page.

-Candidates will have to login to their account and click on submit.

-Your final seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the result and download it.

Candidates are suggested to keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

