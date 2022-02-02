NEET UG Counselling: Final seat allotment results declared. Check details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Candidates who appeared for the counselling round are suggested to check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
The official statement read that the provisional allotment letters can be downloaded from the MCC website from 2 pm onwards on 2 February, 2022.
After downloading the Provisional Allotment Letters from the MCC website candidates can proceed for physical or online reporting, which is E-Joining, to the colleges they have been allotted following the schedule .
The Reporting module at the colleges will have been slated to get active by 2:30pm on 2 February.
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Read below on how to check final seat allotment result
-The candidate has to visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.