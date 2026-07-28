NEET UG paper leak case: CBI chargesheets 13 accused, Delhi Court to hear matter on Wednesday

The CBI on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 13 accused persons in the NEET UG Paper leak case in Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital.

The chargesheet is scheduled to come before the special fasttrack court set up for hearing of the paper leak case tomorrow. The charge sheet has been filed by the Economic Offence of the CBI.

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This case was registered Under section 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, 303(2) of BNS 2023 and Section. 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 and Section 10 read with Section 3, 4, 5 and Section 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The accused persons, namely Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Subham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahalad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, are in judicial custody.

The CBI has kept open the further investigation to examine the role of NTA officials. Recently, 47 NTA officials were suspended.

An FIR was registered on May 12 on the Complaint filed by a government official under sections of BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, offences of using unfair means in exams, etc.

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It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for his son Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Biwal.

The agency said that Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs. 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, a larger chain was created with other accused persons.

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It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal, to Vikas, and to Dinesh Biwal.

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It is also alleged that Mangi Lal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

The court had permitted Accused Yash Yadav to appear in the NEET UG Exam scheduled on June 21 and to attend his sister's wedding on June 22 in judicial custody.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.