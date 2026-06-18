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NEET UG re-exam: Dharmendra Pradhan chairs high-level meet to review preparedness

At a meeting on NEET UG re-examination preparations, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the need for integrity and efficiency. He directed state officials to offer students essential facilities and ensure smooth coordination among all involved parties.

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Updated18 Jun 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Bhopal, Jun 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan organised on the completion of 12 yrs of the union government at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center, in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Bhopal, Jun 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan organised on the completion of 12 yrs of the union government at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center, in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjeev Gupta )
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday led a high-level review meeting with senior representatives from the Ministry of Education, state governments, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and higher education institutions to evaluate preparations for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, as reported by ANI.

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The meeting focused on ensuring that all administrative, logistical, and security arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the exam.

Also Read | Telegram moves Delhi HC over Centre's decision ahead of NEET-UG re-exam

Addressing the meeting, the Union Minister Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the examination process and directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared.

He urged the officials to ensure that necessary measures were in place for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination. Emphasising the importance of coordination at all levels, the Minister informed that officers designated by the Ministry will reach all the states to coordinate the activities pertaining to the re-examination process and will report to the Command Centre headed by the DG, NTA.

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Here's what was discussed

The Minister asked the designated nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment.

According to the Ministry of Education, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Vineet Joshi, and Director General, NTA, Abhishek Singh, also attended the meeting.

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Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, said that the students must be put at absolute ease to appear for the examination, by giving them all necessary facilities, including provision of seating arrangements before the exam and drinking water. He requested the nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that adequate steps were taken in this regard.

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Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, remarked that the time between now and the date of the re-examination was crucial and stressed the need for proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict compliance with all prescribed protocols.

Abhishek Singh, Director General, NTA, said that NTA was working with all concerned stakeholders, including the district-level coordination committees headed by the DMs, state police departments and intelligence agencies, to ensure that the re-examination was conducted smoothly.

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Detailed deliberations were held on the examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines. States/UTs were advised to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the smooth, transparent and seamless conduct of the re-examination.

Also Read | '100% committed to zero malpractice', says NTA DG ahead of NEET re-exam

222 participants attended the meeting that was conducted in a hybrid mode. Senior officials from various states/Union Territories, nodal officers of centrally funded institutes, vice chancellors and directors of higher educational institutes across the country participated in the meeting. They assured full cooperation and said they were committed to taking all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the examination and ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for the candidates.

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21.

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(With inputs from ANI)

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