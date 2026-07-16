NEET UG result 2026 declared: 11.21 lakh candidates qualify; Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal top exam with 715 marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday (July 16) declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied health programmes.

The results have been announced in time to keep the medical admissions and counselling schedule on track. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official NEET website.

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Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 examination centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The examination was held in 13 languages, ensuring wider accessibility for candidates across the country.

Women dominate qualified candidates Women accounted for more than 58% of all qualified candidates.

According to the NTA, 56.8% of women who appeared for the examination qualified, compared with 55.1% of male candidates.

Top scorers and merit list A total of 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720.

Among them:

19 candidates scored above 700 marks

1,492 candidates scored 650 or above

10,160 candidates scored 600 or above

90,780 candidates scored 500 or above

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The highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by:

Aryan Gupta (Punjab)

Panshul Bansal (Haryana)

More than 93% of the top 138 rankers were appearing for NEET for the first time, while 99% were between 17 and 19 years of age.

State-wise performance Qualified candidates emerged from all 36 States and Union Territories.

Some notable state toppers include:

Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh) – 530 marks

Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) – 606 marks

Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep) – 573 marks

According to the NTA, 17 state toppers scored 700 or above, while 26 scored above 690.

The 138 top rankers came from 66 cities across India.

Category-wise qualified candidates The number of qualified candidates by category is:

General: 2.91 lakh

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OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

SC: 1.59 lakh

ST: 63,716

Gen-EWS: 95,026

PwBD: 3,666

PwD: 303

The NTA has also published category-wise cut-off marks and topper lists.

Result declared on schedule The agency said the results were declared on time after streamlining the evaluation process.

The timeline included:

June 25: Provisional answer key released

June 25–28: Challenge window

July 13–15: OMR sheets and recorded responses displayed

July 16: Final answer key and results declared

Counselling process The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for the 15% All India Quota MBBS and BDS seats, while state authorities will oversee counselling for state quota seats.

The NTA clarified that its role is limited to conducting the examination, declaring results and issuing All India Ranks. It has no role in seat allocation or counselling.

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Candidates have been advised to rely only on official websites for counselling updates and to remain alert against fraudulent admission offers, fake counselling messages or requests for payment.

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