NEET UG Results 2022 tomorrow; here's how to check and other details. Updated: 06 Sep 2022
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) results tomorrow i.e. 7 September, NTA officials had told news agency PTI. Once the results are announced, candidates can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in.