The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) results tomorrow i.e. 7 September, NTA officials had told news agency PTI. Once the results are announced, candidates can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in .

Apart from this, candidates can also check their NEET UG 2022 results on nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in

“The results of medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which saw the highest number of applications ever this year, will be announced by September 7," officials told PTI.

Earlier, the provisional answer key of NEET UG 2022 was released after which candidates were allowed to raise objections till 2 September.

Here's how to download NEET UG Result 2022:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘NEET Result 2022’ link.

Enter your NEET UG 2022 application number and other required details and click on submit.

Your NEET UG 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download it and take the print out for future reference

The entrance exam was held on 17 July. The NEET UG medical entrance exam saw 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the NEET UG, which had received record 18.72 lakh applications this year. Off the total candidates, 10.64 lakh were females.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities (Colombo, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuwait City, Doha, Manama, Riyadh, Lagos) outside India on July 17 in 'pen and paper' mode.