NEET UG SC Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a batch of petitions alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, held on May 5 this year.
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case today. Earlier, on July 15, the apex court adjourned the hearing for Thursday to enable the petitioners to file their responses to the affidavits filed by the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA). It was noted in the order that some of the parties in the case haven't received the affidavits filed by the Centre and NTA and they need to prepare their responses before arguments.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: Will the Supreme Court order a retest today?
The court can order a retest today if the breach is extensive and it is impossible to differentiate between compromised and uncompromised candidates.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: NEET hearing: What to expect today?
CJI DY Chandrachud on July 8 mentioned that mandating a retest for nearly 23 lakh students would be considered a last resort while emphasising that many candidates come from low-income families and cannot bear the extra travel expenses unless unavoidable.
Now the question arises: Will the Supreme Court order a retest today? During the last hearing, the top court stressed the necessity of a comprehensive investigation and a detailed report before making a final ruling. On the same day, the apex court specified the criteria to determine whether a retest is required.
These criteria include whether the alleged breach was systemic in nature, whether it compromised the integrity of the examination process, and whether it is feasible to separate those who benefited from the fraud from the unaffected students.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: Centre and NTA opposed demand for re-test
The Central Government and the National Testing Agency have rejected calls for a re-test, arguing that the instances of malpractice were isolated and did not compromise the integrity of the entire examination. They referred to a data analytics report by IIT Madras, which found no evidence of widespread malpractice, indicating no systemic failure.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: Medical colleges asked to enter seats in portal for NEET-UG 2024 counselling
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice urging medical colleges to enter their seats at its official portal for the NEET-UG counselling 2024 as the counselling process is likely to begin soon.
The next hearing of the Supreme Court on the NEET-UG exam matter is on July 18.
Medical institutes participating for UG counselling can upload the seat lists on the portal till July 20.
"Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2024 are hereby informed that intramcc portal for contribution of UG seats is open now. Hence, institutes are requested to start entering their seats on the portal at the earliest so that the process of seats contribution can be completed timely," the notice issued on July 15 said.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: All you need to know about NEET UG 2024 controversy
A total of 67 students had scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a Haryana centre figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities in the examination. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to the 67 students sharing the top rank.
The number of candidates sharing the top rank in the NEET-UG reduced to 61 from 67 as the NTA announced the revised results on July 1.
The Centre and the NTA on June 13 told the court that they had cancelled the grace marks awarded to 1,563 candidates.
They were given the option to either take a re-test or forgo the compensatory marks awarded for loss of time.
The NTA announced the revised rank list on July 1 after issuing the results of the re-test held on June 23.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: NEET 'paper leak': Patna court sends key accused to 14-day CBI custody
A special court in Patna on Wednesday sent the key accused in the NEET-UG paper-leak case, who allegedly stole the exam paper from a trunk of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, to the CBI's custody for 14 days, officials said.
During its custody of accused Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya till July 30, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to question him on his alleged role, his linkages with other gang members, the payments received and his local contacts who were involved in the entire theft process, the officials added.
Kumar's alleged accomplice, Raju Singh, was sent to the federal agency's custody for 10 days (till July 25) on Tuesday.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: NEET UG exams
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: What happened in last hearing?
On July 11, the top court had adjourned till July 18 the hearing on the pleas, including those seeking cancellation of the exam, re-test and probe into alleged malpractices in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024, as the responses of the Centre and the NTA were yet to be received by some parties.
The bench had observed that it has received a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the progress made in the probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam.
NEET UG SC Hearing Live: SC to hear pleas related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 which was held on May 5.
According to the cause list of July 18 uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra would hear more than 40 pleas, including those filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking transfer of cases pending against it in various high courts on the NEET-UG row to the Supreme Court to avoid multiplicity of litigations.