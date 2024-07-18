New Delhi: In the ongoing hearing of NEET UG controversy, The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told the petitioners on 18 July, Thursday that they will have to show that paper leak was well organised to claim re-examination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“…You have to show us that the leak was so systemic and affected the entire examination so as to warrant the cancellation of the entire exam," he said during hearing.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The re-examination has to be on concrete footing that the sanctity of entire test was affected, the CJI said, according to a report on legal news website LiveLaw. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior advocate Narendar Hooda commenced arguments on behalf of the petitioners.

The NTA's affidavit, which breaks down the top 100 NEET-UG applicants into the states of Jaipur (9), Bihar (7), Gujarat (6), and Haryana (4), is reviewed by the Supreme Court. Senior advocate Hooda challenges that the completeness and veracity of IIT's results in the NEET-UG report, citing disparities and highlighting unreported data from Jaipur.

Senior Advocate Hooda expressed concerns, pointing out that the data provided only includes 17 pupils, not the top 100 as promised, despite NTA's assertions of an even distribution of toppers across 571 cities. He raises concerns about the accuracy and comprehensiveness of the information that NTA provided during the NEET-UG processes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 5, the NEET exam was taken by around 23.33 lakh students at 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 overseas cities. Previous affidavits from the Center and NTA claimed that thousands of truthful applicants would suffer if the exam was canceled, despite the lack of proof of pervasive confidentiality violations.

The hearing was rescheduled from July 11, 2024 to July 18, 2024. Regarding the continuing investigation into the NEET UG 2024 scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has provided a status report to the court.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!