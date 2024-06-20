NEET UG, UGC-NET row: Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with future of students - BJP hits back at Congress leader

Amid ongoing blame-game over the NEET-UG result fiasco and cancellation of UGC-CET exam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit-back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of playing politics over the issue.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the government is fully alert and sensitive over NEET exam.

“Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with the future of lakhs of students, he just wants to play his politics on this topic. In Rajasthan, paper leak happened but Rahul Gandhi did not utter a word on it,” said Trivedi.

He further added that the government is determined, and won't let any injustice happen to lakhs of students. “Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for this.”

Another BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress leader saying, “The Congress leader said Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are epicentres (of paper leaks). just because Rahul Gandhi failed for the third time (to form the govt) doesn't mean that he can abuse the youth of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.”

Stating that if you (Gandhi) have some issue with an exam, you can point out its shortcomings, Poonawala said, "But just because you have some personal issues with PM Modi, you make such big allegation against the youth of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. If there is an epicentre for paper leak in the country, it was Congress' and Ashok Gehlot's govt in Rajasthan..."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of paper leaks and said that the reason behind paper leaks is that the education system has been captured by the BJP's parent organisation.