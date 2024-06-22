Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that tamper-free and zero-error examination is a commitment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pradhan's remark comes after the government formed a high-level committee of experts to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations amid an ongoing row over NEET-UG results and cancellation of UGC-NET examinations.

“Transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examinations are a commitment. Setting up of the high-level committee of experts is the first of a series of steps to improve efficiency of the examination process, put an end to all possible malpractices, strengthen data security protocols and overhaul and reform the NTA," said Pradhan in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added that the student interests and their bright future will always be the government’s top priority.

Earlier in the day, the Education Ministry announced the formation of a high-level committee to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The committee of experts will make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of examination process, improvement in Data Security protocols, and the structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministry said that the committee should submit its report to the Ministry within two months.

The committee can also co-opt any Subject-Matter Expert to assist them.

Members of committee Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur, will be the Chairman of the committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Members – Dr. Randeep Guleria, former Director, AIIMS Delhi.

– Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad.

– Prof. Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

– Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat.

– Prof. Aditya Mittal, Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi

– Shri Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 which aims to prevent unfair means in public examinations and common entrance tests held across the country came into effect on Friday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!