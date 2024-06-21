NEET UGC Row: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has accused PM Narendra Modi of betraying Indian youth with NET exam cancellation and NEET-UG irregularities. He questioned the Centre's stance and announced that the opposition will stage a nationwide protest today.

“Prime Minister Modi has failed the youth of India. First, with the NEET exam, 24 lakh people have been disappointed, and now through the NET exam, 9 lakh students have been betrayed. Yet the PM chooses to be silent," Gogoi told ANI on June 20.

Questioning Government Stances, Protests Planned Gogoi questioned the government's inconsistent approaches, saying, “I don't know why this government is adopting two different positions. On NET exam, they are willing to cancel and reschedule. Why can't they do the same with NEET? On the NET exam, they feel that the paper leak has occurred. Why on the matter of NEET, is the Education Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) giving a clean chit to the National Testing Agency? Clearly, this government is trying to bury the issue."

He further mentioned, “Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not let them go. Tomorrow, the Congress party will hold a nationwide protest on this matter. Rahul Gandhi will raise the matter of NEET students in the House."

Ministry of Education Cancels NET Exam On Wednesday (June 19), the Ministry of Education cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A fresh examination will be conducted, and information will be shared separately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On June 19, 2024, the UGC received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit indicating that the integrity of the NET exam may have been compromised. The Education Ministry stated that the test was scrapped due to these concerns and emphasised that action will be taken against those responsible.

Irregularities in NEET-UG Exam The NEET-UG 2024 exam, held on May 5, had its results declared on June 4, ahead of the scheduled date of June 14. Protests erupted alleging irregularities and paper leaks, with 67 students reportedly scoring a perfect 720.

The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the NTA, is crucial for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and related courses in institutions across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

