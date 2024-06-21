NEET-UG 2024 Row: Supreme Court again refuses to stay counselling process, sends notice to NTA

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Supreme Court has also tagged the fresh pleas along with pending petitions and posted them for hearing on July 8, the report added.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated12:36 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India (ANI)

NEET UGC 2024 Row: The Supreme Court refused yet again, on Friday, June 21, to stay the process of NEET-UG 2024 counselling while issuing a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA), newswire ANI reported.

The report added that the top court tagged the fresh pleas along with pending petitions and posted them for hearing on July 8.

On Thursday, the apex court stayed proceedings before three high courts hearing petitions challenging the conduct of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 and seeking an independent probe into alleged malpractices involving a paper leak and award of grace marks.

Also Read | Paper leak charges to 67 toppers: Complete timeline of NEET, UGC-NET row

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti presided over the controversial NEET-UG 2024 result. It issued notice on four transfer petitions submitted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), along with 11 other petitions that raised similar concerns.

On Friday, Delhi Congress workers staged a protested near the BJP headquarters over allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations. Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav led the demonstration.

Also Read | Watch | NEET exam row: Congress holds country-wide protests today

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG (medical entrance examination) on May 5 and announced the results on June 4. Around 24 lakh students appeared for the exam, which is making headlines over allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities.

As many as 67 students secured All-India Rank 1, unprecedented in NTA's history. Since then, there have been concerns regarding the integrity of the exam amid reports of paper leaks and distribution of grace marks.

Also Read | Unease in RSS affiliates, ABVP over NTA role in NEET, UGC-NET 2024 row: Report

Following the declaration of the result, protests were held across India in various cities, and several petitions were filed in high courts and the Supreme Court.

As per the latest development in the case, one of the accused identified as Anurag Yadav, arrested by Patna Police, confessed his involvement in the NEET exam question paper leak case. Four persons were apprehended by the police namely- Anurag Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand and Sikandar Prasad Yadvendu.

Also Read | Government forms panel to improve NTA as NEET, UGC-NET controversies rage

All are NEET aspirants except for Sikandar Yadavendu, who is an engineer deployed at Bihar's Danapur Town Council (Danapur Nagar Parishad) and is Anurag Yadav's uncle.

