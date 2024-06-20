Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing row over NEET-UG results and cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, and said that PM is more concerned about Speakers election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It was being said that Modi ji stopped the Russia-Ukraine war. But for some reasons, Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn't want to stop paper leaks in India," quipped Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi alleged that the silence (of govt) is because the PM is crippled and Narendra Modi's main agenda right now is the (election of) Speaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He is bothered about his govt and Speaker...The PM has psychologically collapsed and he will struggle to run a government like this. Modi's idea of running govt is to generate fear in people. But now people are not scared of him," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

The Congress leader further alleged that the reason behind paper leaks is that the education system has been captured by the BJP's parent organisation.

"Till the time this is not reversed, paper leaks will go on. Modi ji facilitated this capture. It is an anti-national activity," claimed Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the re-tests of 1,563 students who received grace marks in NEET-UG amid allegations of ‘irregularities’, the government on Wednesday also cancelled the UGC-NET examination due to the ‘compromised integrity’ of the examination.

The Congress leader stated that the party would raise the issue in Parliament.

“It's happening because all our institutions have been captured. Our Vice-Chancellors are placed not based on merit, but because they belong to a particular organization. And this organization and the BJP have penetrated our education system and destroyed it," alleged Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader claimed that what was done by Narendra Modi to the economy through demonetization, has now been done to the education system.

"It is very important that the people who are guilty here are brought to book, and they are punished."

Reacting to the clean chit to NTA by the Union Education Minister in the NEET-UG row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “They have no credibility in these matters. If they give a clean chit, it means nothing, their credibility is zero. Everybody knows that the epicentres are Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

