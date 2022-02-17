NEET-MDS 2022: Govt extends date by 4-6 weeks, says report

NEET-MDS 2022: Govt extends date by 4-6 weeks, says report1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- The last date for the completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses extended to July 31 instead of March 31
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has extended the date of NEET-MDS 2022 by 4-6 weeks, news agency ANI reported.
The date for the completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to NEET-MDS (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental) courses is also fixed at 31st July instead of 31st March this year.
NEET UG 2022 exam:
After much delay in the NEET UG 2021 exam, the NEET UG 2022 examinations dates are expected to be declared soon. However, the National Testing Agency has not announced the date yet. Students who will write the examination in 2022, are suggested to keep checking the official website for dates.
