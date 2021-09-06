NEET-PG 2021 admit card: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release admit card for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG 2021) on Monday.

The admit card will be released on the official website - https://nbe.edu.in.

In a statement issued last week, the board said the NEET-PG 2021 examination scheduled to be held on 18th April was postponed and now scheduled for 11th September 2021.

"Admit Cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null & void". Fresh admit cards shall be issued on NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 6th September 2021," it said.

The board said that candidates shall be provided with a protective face shield, face mask and sanitizer sachets individually at test centres. The NBE shall encourage to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour at all times during the conduct of the test, it said.

“Candidates are advised to refer to the NBEMS notice dated 09.04.2021 for detailed instructions regarding adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour at test centres," the board said.

On 13 July, the board said issued a statement saying NEET-PG 2021 had been rescheduled to 11th September. The examination shall be conducted in the morning session, from 09:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

“A total of 175063 applications have been registered for NEET-PG 2021. Admit cards issued earlier for examination on 18th April 2021 shall be treated as “null and void". Fresh admit cards shall be issued to already registered candidates, schedule for which shall be notified on NBEMS website in due course," it said.

In view of the pandemic, the board has increased the number of test cities and centres for NEET-PG 2021. The NEET-PG 2021 shall be held in more than 260 cities at around 800 test centres across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.