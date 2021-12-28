The prolonged protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling has taken a dramatic turn as doctors and police personnel faced off in the streets of the national capital Delhi with both sides claiming several persons suffered the injury in the ensuing melee. The resident doctors also symbolically "returned their lab coats" yesterday

The stir, led by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), said that several of its members were "detained" when they tried to hold a protest march from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to Supreme Court.

"We tried to march from the campus of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to Supreme Court, but soon after we had started it, security personnel did not allow us to proceed," FORDA president Manish said.

He also alleged that several doctors were "detained" by police force, and taken to police station premises, before being released after some time. He also alleged that "police force was used and many doctors were injured" during their dramatic face-off.

However, police denied allegations of lathicharge or use of abusive language from their end, and said, 12 protestors were detained and released later.

In a statement issued later, FORDA said it was a "black day in the history of the medical fraternity".

"Resident doctors, the so-called 'Corona Warriors', protesting peacefully to expedite NEET PG Counselling 2021 were brutally thrashed, dragged, and detained by the police," it alleged.

"There will be a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions from today onwards," the statement said.

In an official statement issued later, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Meena said tht a group of resident doctors "without having any authorised permission" blocked the BSZ Marg, main road between ITO and Delhi gate, and jammed the traffic for more than six hours".

"They deliberately created nuisance on the main road and blocked both carriageways, causing hardship and harassment to commuters and general public," he claimed in the statement.

The police has registered FIRs against the protesting doctors under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for Covid violations, rioting and damage to public property among others, police said.

In a video released by FORDA, a group of protestors can be seen singing the national anthem outside a police station, while one doctor can be seen telling a group that they should prepare to camp there all night to protest.

Later, a resident doctor said, after all detained doctors been released, "injured will go to hospitals, and rest all will be heading back, to regroup again tomorrow".

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared a video clip of the face-off between the doctors and police personnel, and extended support to protesting resident doctors.

As the protest continued on Monday, patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities -- Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals -- and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals.

Last Tuesday, a group of doctors had thrown flowers on security barricades, and clanged utensils and clapped in front of the Nirman Bhawan here, saying they were symbolically "returning" the adulation showered on them for being Covid warriors.

WHY RESIDENT DOCTORS ARE PROTESTING IN DELHI?

It is pertinent to note that the original NEET PG exam was scheduled in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021. However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45,000 doctors in the frontline.

Last week, the IMA wrote a letter to the Union Health Ministry saying, " IMA is in pain to see our younger children are forced to be in the streets, fighting for the cause of the community and genuine interest in the Covid care of our country," according to the letter.

"So, on behalf of the 3.5 lacs doctors of this country, we explicitly express our moral support to the resident doctors who are fighting for their rights and we herewith request the Hon'ble Ministry of Health to resolve this matter quickly with compassionate advice".

