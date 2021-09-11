Nearly 1.6 lakh candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – Postgraduate held at 679 centres in 270 cities across the country, in compliance with al Covid-19 safety protocols.

The exam, held on Saturday, had been rescheduled twice in view of Covid-19.

Due to the last-minute change of exam centres, some students have complained of inconvenience as well, said Congress leader in a tweet.

Tagging screenshots of a tweet about change in exam centre, Tharoor wrote on the microblogging site: "Over a hundred NEET-PG, 2021, aspirants have written to me because the government doesn't respond!"

"The exam is tomorrow and they are in crisis. The latest complication: many students have been informed at the last minute of a change of centre (one day before the exam); many haven't got admit cards," he added.

Replying to this, the executive director of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), professor Pawanindra Lal, said two centres each in Sonipat and Panipat were changed on 8 and 9 September, respectively, due to security issues and the candidates were moved to new centres in Delhi.

However, Professor Lal said, "All care was taken to inform each and every candidate individually by phone calls, emails and SMS to ensure they download and print the new admit card with new centres and are able to reach the venue on time."

Initially, the NEET-PG was scheduled to be held on 10 January but was rescheduled for 18 April because of the Covid-19 situation.

"It was again rescheduled because of the second Covid wave on the orders by the PMO. In those orders, it was mentioned that the exam would be held after 31 August. Then the earliest possible date was announced for 11 September," professor Lal said.

He said 1,66,259 candidates appeared for the NEET-PG on Saturday and all were provided protective gears comprising a face shield, mask and hand sanitiser for the safe conduct of the exam.

On the day exams were held, the Delhi-NCR region received heavy rainfall leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)– Undergraduate, 2021, will be held on 12 September.

Candidates will be allowed to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle (50ml) at the exam hall. No electronic devices, heavy jewellery or suspicious items will be permitted at the exam centre.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.