NEET-PG 2022 exam: SC to hear postponement plea on May 13

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a petition filed by doctors seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 scheduled on May 21 citing a clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021.
The petition was filed through advocates Ashutosh Dubey and Abhishek Chauhan and was mentioned by Senior Advocate Rakesh Khanna for urgent listing before the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha.
The bench said it will hear the matter which is already listed for hearing on Friday.
The bench further asked Senior Counsel Khanna whether the petitioners want postponement of the NEET-PG 2022 exam to which he replied in affirmative.
Justice Chandrachud said, “How can we postpone a national examination? Anyway we will hear it next week".
When Senior Advocate Khanna said that the matter is already listed for Friday to which the bench said then it will hear it on May 13.
The plea sought direction to quash the notification dated February 4 issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for holding the NEET PG-2022 examination on May 21 and or defer the scheduled date of the examination.
The plea said, “The petitioners are the doctors who are doing their requisite internship with different hospitals across the country. The petitioners aspire to appear in NEET-PG examination 2022 scheduled to be held on May 21 for the purpose of choosing their career option as per their ranking, choice, and available options to them under different branches of medical science for Post-Graduation Courses".
It further said that some of the petitioners are participants in the ongoing counselling process which is unlikely to get concluded by May 9, 2022, considering the roller-coaster ride which they have been subjected to since July 2021.
The petition argued that NEET-PG 2021 candidates should not be made to suffer and be given a fair opportunity to participate in NEET PG Examination 2022.
It further raised the question of whether the petitioners can be deprived of even filling up forms for the NEET-PG examination 2022, as the last date for it was closed on March 25 and the petitioners being participants in AIQ Mop-UP counselling did not fill out a form than in the hope of getting the seat and now after the cancellation of AIQ Mop-UP on March 31 because of the fault of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and others.
It said that the petitioners are now not even allowed to fill forms for the NEET-PG examination and thus the candidates neither got the seat in 2021 examination counselling nor could register for NEET-PG 2022 examination and would be wasting a full year without their fault.
The plea sought MCC to notify a fresh date of examination for NEET-PG 2022 after eight weeks so that the issue of counselling for the NEET-PG 2021 examination gets settled and there is no overlap with NEET-PG 2022 examination.
It also sought direction to MCC and Centre to permit the students/aspirants to register themselves for the NEET-PG 2022 examination as they were participating in counselling for NEET-PG 2021 examination and the last date of filling the form was of March 25.
