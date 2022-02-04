NEET-PG 2022 on May 21: Just a day after the Health Ministry sought postponement of the exam by six to eight weeks, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday announced that The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to post graduate medical courses will be held on May 21.

The conduct of NEET-PG 2022 examination which was earlier notified to be held on March 12 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2022 shall now be conducted on May 21 from 9 am to 12.30 pm, said the notice issued by the NBEMS.

The notice further said the online application window for submission of applications for NEET-PG 2022 which was earlier notified to be closed on February 4 shall now continue till March 25.

The Health Ministry had on Thursday asked the National Board of Examination to postpone the NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks or suitably since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

