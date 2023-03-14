The result for NEET-PG 2023 was announced on Tuesday, the Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya informed through his official Twitter handle. The National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the exam and around 2.9 lakh students registered for the NEET PG examination.

The candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of the National Board of Exams. The link to the official website is- https://nbe.edu.in. The candidates can also download their individual scorecards from the official website on or after March 25, 2023.

The NEET PG examination was conducted on 5 March 2023, for admissions into MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session.

Here's how you can check your NEET PG 2023 result:

Go to the official website of National Board of Examinations- https://nbe.edu.in. A link named NEET PG 2023 result will be flashing on the website, click on that link A list will appear where people can check their individual marks and ranks, according to their roll number.

The National Board of examinations has already prescribed the minimum qualifying criteria for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma Courses and was mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEET-PG 2023.

The examination authority informed that after the conduct of the NEET PG 2023 examination, the board appointed a review board to recheck all the questions on technical grounds and none of the questions was found technically incorrect.

"Each and every question in NEET-PG 2023 was reviewed by the subject matter experts from the concerned specialty after the conduct of NEET-PG 2023 to re-check for technical correctness of the questions as well as answer keys," the notification said.

"As per the inputs from the subject matter experts, no question was found to be technically incorrect or ambiguous," it added.