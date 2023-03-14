NEET-PG 2023 results announced today. Here's how to check1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:11 PM IST
- Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed about the result through his Twitter handle
The result for NEET-PG 2023 was announced on Tuesday, the Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya informed through his official Twitter handle. The National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the exam and around 2.9 lakh students registered for the NEET PG examination.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×