NEET-PG 2026 Rescheduled: Jaipur centre exam moved to Sept 5 over power outage

In a last-minute disruption for medical PG aspirants, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has rescheduled the NEET PG 2026 examination at a key centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In a notification, the Board said that the exam, originally slated to take place at the iON Digital Zone in Sitapura, has been postponed due to severe power outage concerns at the venue.

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All candidates allotted to the Sitapura centre will now appear for their postgraduate medical entrance test on 5 September 2026.

The sudden rescheduling has left hundreds of candidates in a state of distress, as many travel from neighbouring districts and states to reach their allotted centres.

The NBEMS has assured students that fresh admit cards and specific logistical details for the September 5 examination will be communicated shortly through the official portal.

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Logistical hurdles add to NEET’s ongoing troubles While the Jaipur incident is being attributed to a localised infrastructural failure, it has struck a sensitive nerve for medical aspirants in India.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), both at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels, has been under intense public and judicial scrutiny over the past few years.

The medical entrance ecosystem was severely rocked by controversies in recent years, most notably the massive uproar over alleged paper leaks, arbitrary awarding of grace marks, and systemic mismanagement.

These incidents triggered nationwide protests by student unions, extensive litigation that reached the Supreme Court of India, and demands to scrap the centralised testing agency model.

Most recently, the NEET-UG leaks led to massive protests in Delhi, which ultimately culminated in the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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For NEET-PG candidates, the stakes are also very high. The examination is the sole gateway for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses across the country. The preparation process is notoriously gruelling, often requiring candidates to put their medical practice on hold.

Also Read | NTA must be scrapped or reformed? Experts answer critical question

What do candidates need to do next? Candidates affected by the rescheduling of the iON Digital Zone Sitapura are advised to closely monitor the official NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in) and their registered email addresses for immediate updates.

It is crucial to download the revised admit card once issued, as the old hall tickets will not be considered valid for the September 5 test.

Authorities at the local level are also expected to investigate the power failure at the iON Digital Zone to ensure that such infrastructural lapses do not compromise future critical examinations.

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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