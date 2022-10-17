The Indian government has approved the lowering of cut off marks for the post graduate admission of the academic year 2022-23. The approved mark of lowering is by 25 percentile. The union government took the decision keeping in mind that number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling held for the last academic session.
The Indian government has approved the lowering of cut off marks for the post graduate admission of the academic year 2022-23. The approved mark of lowering is by 25 percentile. The union government took the decision keeping in mind that number of seats had gone vacant in the PG counselling held for the last academic session.
The decision has been taken based on recommendations by the National Medical Commission (NMC), they said.
The decision has been taken based on recommendations by the National Medical Commission (NMC), they said.
Around 1,400 seats had remained vacant mainly in pre- and para-clinical subjects in the last session, people familiar with the matter said.
Around 1,400 seats had remained vacant mainly in pre- and para-clinical subjects in the last session, people familiar with the matter said.
"Since such post-graduate seats going vacant is a sheer wastage of resources in a country where postgraduate medical seats are premium, a decision to reduce cut-off for admission to post-graduate courses for 2022 23 by 25 percentile across all categories has been taken," an official source said.
"Since such post-graduate seats going vacant is a sheer wastage of resources in a country where postgraduate medical seats are premium, a decision to reduce cut-off for admission to post-graduate courses for 2022 23 by 25 percentile across all categories has been taken," an official source said.
In a meeting held on 14 October, the NMC recommended a reduction in the qualifying percentile for post-graduate courses for 2022.
In a meeting held on 14 October, the NMC recommended a reduction in the qualifying percentile for post-graduate courses for 2022.
Going by the reduction of cut-off marks by 25 percentile across all categories, the revised qualifying percentile/cutoff for general category candidates would be 25 percentile, for people with disabilities in the general category (PWD-general) it would be 20 percentile, and 15 percentile for both the SC/ST/OBC and people with disabilities in the SC/ST/OBC category, an official source said.
Going by the reduction of cut-off marks by 25 percentile across all categories, the revised qualifying percentile/cutoff for general category candidates would be 25 percentile, for people with disabilities in the general category (PWD-general) it would be 20 percentile, and 15 percentile for both the SC/ST/OBC and people with disabilities in the SC/ST/OBC category, an official source said.
This year's NEET-PG exam was held on May 21 and results were declared on June 1.
This year's NEET-PG exam was held on May 21 and results were declared on June 1.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.