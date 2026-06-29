Govt reviews zero-percentile NEET-PG rule amid quality concerns

New Delhi: Professional competence may soon take precedence over merely filling seats, as the Centre is reviewing the zero-percentile eligibility criterion for NEET-PG admissions to 85,839 medical postgraduate seats—a rule introduced in 2024 to prevent vacancies, according to two government officials aware of the matter.
Despite lowering the percentile bar to zero, 1,140 postgraduate seats remained unfilled in the 2025-26 academic year, raising concerns over the dilution of medical education standards and the waste of taxpayers’ money. The government spends about ₹1.25 crore per postgraduate seat, with the course spanning three years.
The Union health ministry is now considering a more merit-based approach, including a 40th percentile cutoff instead of zero, along with multi-tiered counselling rounds based on remaining vacancies, according to the first of the two officials cited earlier, both speaking on condition of anonymity.