Govt reviews zero-percentile NEET-PG rule amid quality concerns

Meanwhile, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, former president at IMA, Cochin chapter, said, “While it is important to fill all available medical PG seats, it is also crucial that those who fill the seat have sufficient merit. The problem of seats going vacant has prompted drastic drop in percentile required for eligibility. But even that hasn’t helped fill all these seats. The real issue is not that candidates are unwilling to take up a PG seat. Broadly, it is because they are either too expensive or that they are in a less desirable specialty or geographic location - for instance getting a PG qualification in anatomy does not enhance one’s chances to do private practice, and the candidate might choose to give it another try the following year.”