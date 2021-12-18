NEET-PG 2021 counselling delay: Resident doctors' protest over NEET-PG 2021 counselling delay entered the second day on Saturday, affecting patient care services at three Centre-run hospitals in Delhi.

The resident doctors of three hospitals have boycotted all services, including emergency, as part of a nationwide protest called by Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) over counselling delay.

The doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge hospitals had resumed the strike on Friday, saying the government allegedly made a "fake promise".

They said there was "acute shortage" of resident doctors across the country as the counselling of NEET-PG 2021 batch had already been delayed by eight months.

The protesting resident doctors had on December 9 said they were suspending the agitation for a week following the health ministry's assurance to expedite court hearing and subsequently fast-track the counselling process.

However, the association on Wednesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, informing him that it was resuming the strike from December 17.

It said the “plight of overburdened and exhausted resident doctors seems to have fallen on deaf ears of the authorities who do not seem to be concerned about the shortage of healthcare workforce due to non-admission of fresh batch of resident doctors".

"With the threat of third wave of Covid looming large, the best the authorities could have done was to expedite the counselling and subsequent admission process - instead, there is inaction and lack of urgency in the matter," it said.

"Hence, as informed earlier, resident doctors are left with no choice but to go for withdrawal from all services (routine as well as emergency) in healthcare institutions, 17th December, 2021 onwards. The onus of this unfortunate situation affecting healthcare services is on the authorities," the letter read.

FORDA president Dr Manish said the three Centre-run facilities and resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) have resumed the protest, and an appeal has been issued to other RDAs across the country to again join the stir.

With agency inputs

