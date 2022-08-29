NEET-PG counselling deferred. Revised schedule to be announced soon

The Union Health Ministry has not announced the revised schedule, official sources said the counselling is likely to begin in the third week of September, as per the official notice. As per the notice, “...the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from September 1. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing new letter of permissions (LoPs) for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till September 15."