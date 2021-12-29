Amid continued protests in Delhi by the resident doctors in Delhi over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 as a meeting between their federation's delegation and the Union health minister failed to make any headway, a letter petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking suo-motu cognizance on the protest by resident doctors against delay in NEET-PG counselling.

Advocate Vineet Jindal, has filed the letter petition regarding protest taken out by resident doctors which were headed by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association of India (FORDA).

According to the lawyer, this mass protest has resulted because the Union Health Ministry has not taken any concrete steps to expedite NEET-PG counselling.

The petitioner in its letter has urged the Supreme Court to prepone the hearing on the matter pertaining to the economic reservation in the NEET-PG course and initiate day-to-day hearings in the matter.

He also sought directions from the government of India to form a committee to address the issues related to the doctors protesting.

Further, He has sought to issue direction to the Delhi Commissioner of police to initiate an enquiry and take stern action on officials who physically assaulted the protesting doctors.

In the letter petition, the lawyer has praised the exemplary service given by doctors in emergencies faced during two waves of COVID19 saying that the doctors are the saviours of mankind from this deadly virus in the time of crisis.

"For last two years, the doctors have given exemplary service in the emergency faced during COVID19. They were well applauded by the nation for their commendable efforts and devotion towards serving health care. The second wave of COVID-19 has already left an indelible impact on the lives of people. Now we are again facing a crisis of the third wave and are in extreme need of best health care services owing to the current situation of omicron outbreak, " reads the letter.

Calling it a sad state of affairs, the advocate said that the doctors once applauded and appreciated for their ceaseless efforts are now in a state of overburden and exhaustion.

"The appeal of these resident doctors seems to have fallen on deaf ears of the authorities who do not seem to be concerned about the shortage of healthcare workforce due to non-admission of a fresh batch of resident doctors,' said Jindal.

"Besides, these doctors are also deprived of their basic right of being professionally upgraded in every aspect. This would dampen the spirits of the doctors who have wholeheartedly devoted their lives in the nation's service and would prevent them from serving and performing their utmost, " he said.

"With doctors as our frontline warriors against this war with COVID-19, it is imperative to address the issues of resident doctors at the earliest to resolve their demands and to call off the strike as soon as possible," he added.

Resident doctors of several hospitals staged a march near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday evening in protest against the delay in holding NEET-PG counselling.

They have also alleged that protesting doctors were taken into custody and were brutually trashed by the Delhi Police.

Several resident doctors across the country continue their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday.

NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of doctors on the frontline.

(With inputs from agencies)

