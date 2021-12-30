MUMBAI : Resident doctors in Maharashtra will join their counterparts in Delhi protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

The doctors in Maharashtra will go on a strike from Friday seeking a resolution of the NEET-PG 2021 counselling issue.

The move is expected to severely affect the health care services in the state amid a worrying surge in Covid and Omicron variant cases in the state.

Sanchari Pal, general secretary of the KEM unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said some government hospitals in the state were on strike from Thursday.

“Our fundamental demand is resolution of the NEET-PG counselling issue with a proper timeline," she said.

"We demand action against the perpetrators involved in violence against the doctors," she said, regarding the police action against the protesting medicos earlier this week.

Pal also extended solidarity with its counterpart in Delhi.

She added that the FIR against protesting doctors must be withdrawn immediately.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics