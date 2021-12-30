Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  NEET-PG counselling: Maharashtra resident doctors to go on strike from Friday

NEET-PG counselling: Maharashtra resident doctors to go on strike from Friday

A Resident doctor speaking during a protest by Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital Resident doctors against the delay in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate Counselling 2021, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The doctors in Maharashtra will go on a strike from Friday seeking a resolution of the NEET-PG 2021 counselling issue

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Resident doctors in Maharashtra will join their counterparts in Delhi protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

MUMBAI : Resident doctors in Maharashtra will join their counterparts in Delhi protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

The doctors in Maharashtra will go on a strike from Friday seeking a resolution of the NEET-PG 2021 counselling issue.

The doctors in Maharashtra will go on a strike from Friday seeking a resolution of the NEET-PG 2021 counselling issue.

The move is expected to severely affect the health care services in the state amid a worrying surge in Covid and Omicron variant cases in the state. 

The move is expected to severely affect the health care services in the state amid a worrying surge in Covid and Omicron variant cases in the state. 

Sanchari Pal, general secretary of the KEM unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said some government hospitals in the state were on strike from Thursday.

Sanchari Pal, general secretary of the KEM unit of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said some government hospitals in the state were on strike from Thursday.

“Our fundamental demand is resolution of the NEET-PG counselling issue with a proper timeline," she said.

“Our fundamental demand is resolution of the NEET-PG counselling issue with a proper timeline," she said.

"We demand action against the perpetrators involved in violence against the doctors," she said, regarding the police action against the protesting medicos earlier this week.

"We demand action against the perpetrators involved in violence against the doctors," she said, regarding the police action against the protesting medicos earlier this week.

Pal also extended solidarity with its counterpart in Delhi.

Pal also extended solidarity with its counterpart in Delhi.

She added that the FIR against protesting doctors must be withdrawn immediately.

She added that the FIR against protesting doctors must be withdrawn immediately.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!