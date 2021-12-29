NEW DELHI : Resident doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital who have been protesting in New Delhi against the delay in NEET PG counselling have been directed by their Medical Superintendent, Nandini Duggal, to resume services "in the interest of patient care services".

The patient care services were affected at several major hospitals in Delhi on Wednesday as protesting resident doctors intensified their agitation.

Members of more RDAs joined the stir in the national capital.

The agitation by resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling entered into its 13th day on Wednesday.

President of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) Dr Manish said, "The strike was still on".

The resident doctors at RML, Delhi were served with an order that reiterated that an "appropriate action" will be taken against the non-reporting doctors.

"In continuation to the Order dated December 27 and the yellow alert being announced in Delhi regarding Covid-19/Omicron cases upsurge, all the Resident Doctors are hereby once again DIRECTED to resume back to their duties from the ongoing strike in the interest of patient care services," the order stated.

"It is reiterated that appropriate action, as deemed fit, shall be taken against Resident Doctors for non-reporting to duties," said the order.

On the other hand, resident doctors association of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) announced that they "withdrawing services" to protest the alleged police action during a face-off between them and doctors on Monday, and demanded expediting of the NEET PG counselling process.

RGSSH is one of the key facilities for treatment of Covid-19 in the city.

Members of the RDAs at the Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya and Northern Railway Central Hospital also protested and boycotted services.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare has already assured the agitating doctors on 28 December about the preparation for the Supreme Court hearing on 1 January, 2022, and the expected line of action thereafter. This should be respected by all the Resident Doctors, the order stated.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had held a meeting with the resident doctors on Tuesday and said that the NEET-PG counselling is not being possible because the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court.

Mandaviya had urged them to call off their strike in the larger public interest.

After resident doctors across the country continued their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned of withdrawing "all healthcare services" from Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday had called an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of FORDA representatives.

Resident doctors of several hospitals had marched near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Monday evening in protest.

AIIMS Resident Doctors Association said in its official statement that they "condemned the violent act of police today against the doctors, who were protesting peacefully for expediting NEET-PG counselling."

The NEET PG exam was scheduled in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of Covid-19 and held on 12 September, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics