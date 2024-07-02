NEET-PG exam to be held this month, question paper made 2 hours before test amid paper-leak row: Report

Central government postponed exams last month due to irregularities in NEET and UGC NET exams, NEET-PG exam likely to be held this month with question papers made two hours before the test.

Livemint
First Published03:35 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

The NEET-PG exam is likely to be held this month with question papers being made two hours before the test. The development comes amid pan India protests against the alleged "scam and corrupt practices" of the National Testing Agency. The central government had postponed several exams last month after irregularities surfaced in the NEET and UGC NET exams.

According to an NDTV report quoting sources, Home Ministry officials met with members of the government's anti-cybercrime body to discuss the matter on Tuesday. The exam will be held later this month with the question paper being made two hours before the test. 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaNEET-PG exam to be held this month, question paper made 2 hours before test amid paper-leak row: Report

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.30
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.6 (0.36%)

Bharat Electronics

305.90
10:24 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.65%)

Tata Steel

174.50
10:28 AM | 2 JUL 2024
0.4 (0.23%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

274.70
10:27 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

TV18 Broadcast

45.59
10:26 AM | 2 JUL 2024
4.05 (9.75%)

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
10:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

218.85
09:59 AM | 2 JUL 2024
16.9 (8.37%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

512.45
10:12 AM | 2 JUL 2024
34.2 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue