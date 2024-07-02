Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  NEET-PG exam to be held this month, question paper made 2 hours before test amid paper-leak row: Report

NEET-PG exam to be held this month, question paper made 2 hours before test amid paper-leak row: Report

Livemint

Central government postponed exams last month due to irregularities in NEET and UGC NET exams, NEET-PG exam likely to be held this month with question papers made two hours before the test.

Mint Image

The NEET-PG exam is likely to be held this month with question papers being made two hours before the test. The development comes amid pan India protests against the alleged "scam and corrupt practices" of the National Testing Agency. The central government had postponed several exams last month after irregularities surfaced in the NEET and UGC NET exams.

According to an NDTV report quoting sources, Home Ministry officials met with members of the government's anti-cybercrime body to discuss the matter on Tuesday. The exam will be held later this month with the question paper being made two hours before the test.

