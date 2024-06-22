The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the NEET-PG entrance examination, which was scheduled to be held on June 23, has been postponed as a 'precautionary measure'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fresh date of the examination will be announced at the earliest, said the ministry.

The NEET-PG exam is conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students.

The development comes amid an ongoing controversy over the NEET-UG results and cancellation of the UCG-NET and Joint CSIR-UGC-NET examinations.

“Taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of the processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination," said the Health Ministry.

As a precautionary measure, the ministry said, "It has accordingly been decided to postpone the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 23rd June, 2024."

Further stating that the Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students, the ministry said, “This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process."

NTA DG shunted Meanwhile, amid allegations of irregularities in NEET and NET exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh was also shunted. He has been put on “compulsory wait" till further orders.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, the Chairman and Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has been assigned additional charge of the NTA.

High-level committee formed The Education Ministry has announced the formation of a high-level committee to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The committee of experts will make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of examination process, improvement in Data Security protocols, and the structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Dharmendra Pradhan says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examinations are a commitment.

