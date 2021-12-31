NEET-PG counselling: Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya has assured that the NEET-PG counselling will start before 6th January, IMA (Indian Medical Association) President Sahajanand Prasad Singh claimed on Friday.

He also said that the minister has assured there will be no FIRs on the doctors.

Thousands of resident doctors have been protesting over the delay in counselling, which the government says is stuck due to ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court.

NEET PG counselling: Health Minister Mandaviya explains reason behind delay

Resident doctors say that they are overwhelmed due to shortage of manpower and the government should start counselling for fresh admissions to increase the strength.

Health Minister has assured us that the NEET-PG counseling will start before 6th Jan'2022. There will be no FIRs on the doctors. There is no need to panic for the new variant of Covid, but all precautions should be taken: Sahajanand Prasad Singh, IMA President pic.twitter.com/QUgN2ePP0G — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) announced that it was calling off its strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling.

The decision came after a meeting with the Delhi Commissioner of Police over the process to withdraw FIR in connection with the ITO protest.

Dr Manish, FORDA president, said that they will call off the strike after 12 pm.

"We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling."

He further said that a future course of action will be discussed in the meeting scheduled in the evening.

With inputs from agencies

