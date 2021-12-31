Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  NEET-PG: 'Health Minister has assured counselling will start before 6th Jan'

NEET-PG: 'Health Minister has assured counselling will start before 6th Jan'

Resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital stage a protest against the delay in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate Counselling 2021, in New Delhi
1 min read . 03:10 PM IST Livemint

  • The IMA President also said that the minister has assured there will be no FIRs on the doctors

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEET-PG counselling: Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya has assured that the NEET-PG counselling will start before 6th January, IMA (Indian Medical Association) President Sahajanand Prasad Singh claimed on Friday. 

NEET-PG counselling: Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya has assured that the NEET-PG counselling will start before 6th January, IMA (Indian Medical Association) President Sahajanand Prasad Singh claimed on Friday. 

He also said that the minister has assured there will be no FIRs on the doctors. 

He also said that the minister has assured there will be no FIRs on the doctors. 

Thousands of resident doctors have been protesting over the delay in counselling, which the government says is stuck due to ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court.  

Thousands of resident doctors have been protesting over the delay in counselling, which the government says is stuck due to ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court.  

NEET PG counselling: Health Minister Mandaviya explains reason behind delay

NEET PG counselling: Health Minister Mandaviya explains reason behind delay

Resident doctors say that they are overwhelmed due to shortage of manpower and the government should start counselling for fresh admissions to increase the strength. 

Resident doctors say that they are overwhelmed due to shortage of manpower and the government should start counselling for fresh admissions to increase the strength. 

Earlier in the day, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) announced that it was calling off its strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling.

Earlier in the day, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) announced that it was calling off its strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling.

The decision came after a meeting with the Delhi Commissioner of Police over the process to withdraw FIR in connection with the ITO protest.

The decision came after a meeting with the Delhi Commissioner of Police over the process to withdraw FIR in connection with the ITO protest.

Dr Manish, FORDA president, said that they will call off the strike after 12 pm. 

Dr Manish, FORDA president, said that they will call off the strike after 12 pm. 

"We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling."

"We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling."

He further said that a future course of action will be discussed in the meeting scheduled in the evening.

He further said that a future course of action will be discussed in the meeting scheduled in the evening.

With inputs from agencies

With inputs from agencies

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!