NEET-PG: IMA seeks PM Modi's intervention in resolving counselling crisis

"IMA request our Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to resolve the PG Counselling crisis and augment manpower to face the imminent third wave. Indian Medical Association is concerned about the ongoing strike of the Resident doctors and their genuine demands for expediting the PG counselling. It is pertinent to note that the original NEET PG exam was scheduled in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021," said the letter.