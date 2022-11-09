NEET-PG next year could be the last, to be replaced with NExT. Details inside

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has reportedly expressed their willingness to the Union Health Ministry to start with the National Exit Test (NExT) in December 2023 for admission to postgraduate medical degree all across the country, news agency PTI has reported.
If the decision is made, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) that is scheduled to take place on April-May 2023 could be the last such examination, as following this the admission to PG courses will happen based on the ranks obtained by final year MBBS students in the National Exit Test.
What is NexT?
NExT is set to serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practice in India.
This has been explained by the NMC Act.
The government had invoked in September the relevant provisions of the NMC Act to extend the time limit for conducting NExT till September 2024.
According to the law, the commission has to conduct a common final-year undergraduate medical examination, NExT, as specified by regulations within three years of it coming into force.
The Act came into force in September 2020.
People familiar with the matter was quoted by PTI saying that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS-Delhi) may conduct the test instead of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, but a decision on the matter is yet to be taken.
Who will be impacted by NExT?
If the NExT exam is being held in December 2023, the students of the 2019-2020 batch will have to write this exam to take admission for postgraduate courses.
The 2024-25 batch will also be impacted by the results of the exam that will be used to admit students to postgraduate medical courses.
Why is NExT important?
The importance of NExT lies in the fact that it will be the same for everyone, whether trained in India or any part of the world, and hence it will solve the problem of foreign medical graduates and mutual recognition, officials said.
