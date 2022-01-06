The Supreme Court has reserved its order on a plea related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG admissions.

Resident doctors have been protesting against the delay in the NEET-PG counselling. The Centre had told the apex court on Wednesday that it would not accept a position whereby those falling in the OBC or the EWS category, whether before or after the exercise of revisiting the criterion of ₹8 lakh annual income, are deprived of something that is legitimately due to them.

It has also urged the court to allow commencement of the counselling for NEET-PG saying doctors concerns for counselling are genuine.

On December 31, the Centre filed an affidavit stating that it has decided to stick to the existing criteria of ₹8 lakh annual income limit for determination of 10 per cent EWS reservation with respect to the ongoing admissions to the NEET postgraduate courses.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna asked the parties to file their written submissions for consideration.

"We have been hearing this matter for two days, we must start counselling in national interest," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that he would like to dispel the confusion that there is a change in the rules of the game midway.

"Firstly, there is no change in the rules of the game. The regime which is the subject matter of this challenge is already implemented since 2019 except in the All India Quota," he submitted.

Senior advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan appeared in the court on behalf of some of the candidates.

Senior advocate P Wilson appeared for the Tamil Nadu government.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Centre to put on hold the counselling for NEET-PG until it decides the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ). It had said that NEET-PG counselling will not start without its approval as the court is examining a plea against the Centre's decision for medical admission.

The NEET-PG candidates, who have challenged a July 29, 2021 notification for the implementation of the OBC and the EWS quotas from the 2021-22 academic year, opposed the government's justification of applying the ₹8 lakh income criterion, saying no study has been conducted on it.

Large-scale protests were held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country over the delay in the NEET-PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the pendency of the case and the Centre deciding to revisit the criterion for the determination of the EWS quota.

