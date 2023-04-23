Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor announced on Sunday, the arrival of a new baby boy in their family as her nephew Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra became parents. She took to Instagram to share the news with an animated post featuring Armaan's parents, Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain.

"Dada (grandfather) Manoj and Dadi (grandmother) Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson! (folded hands emoji)." Sharing the photo, Neetu captioned the post, “Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family (red heart and heart eyes emojis)."

View Full Image Screengrab of the Instagram story shared by Neetu Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor also expressed her congratulations to the new parents by posting a photo on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The photo included Anissa and Armaan and appeared to be taken at a family event. Kareena was wearing a red suit and posing with the couple, while Armaan was dressed in white ethnic attire and Anissa wore a peach-colored lehenga.

"Proud parents my darlings...(red heart emojis) @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotrajain," Kareena said.

In February 2020, Armaan and Anissa got married in a ceremony that attracted many famous guests. Later on, they held a baby shower that was attended by their close friends and family members.

"With the gorgeous mamma-to-be." Neetu also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring Kareena, Ritu Nanda's daughter Nitasha Nanda, and Rima. She captioned the picture, "@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai (baby shower) god bless," Kareena Kapoor said in a picture shared during the baby shower.

Anissa's sister, Akanksha Malhotra, also revealed the news of Anissa's baby on her own social media account. She took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to upload a picture of Armaan and Anissa at Anissa's baby shower.

"Heartiest congratulations my darlings (red heart emojis). @therealarmaanjain @anissamalhotrajain @stylebyanissa," she said.