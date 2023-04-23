Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor herald arrival of new baby boy in family. Know more1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:36 PM IST
- Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news with an animated post featuring Armaan's parents, Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain
Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor announced on Sunday, the arrival of a new baby boy in their family as her nephew Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra became parents. She took to Instagram to share the news with an animated post featuring Armaan's parents, Rima Kapoor and Manoj Jain.
