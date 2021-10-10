The registration for the phase-2 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, NEET-UG 2021 will end on Sunday. Candidates can complete the registration process by visiting neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET exam candidates must complete the second phase of the NEET registration. Failing to complete will lead to cancellation of candidature.

Candidates do not need to upload any documents during the Phase-2 of nEET 2021 registration.

In a notification by the national testing agency, it wrote, " The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filing in the second set of information. In the absence of filing up of information of the second phase, hi/her candidature will be cancelled".

Earlier, the candidates were told to fill 57 columns with information and documents. But last week the NTA lifted the rule.

“No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021," the notification on the NEET official website reads.

If candidates face any difficulty during the registration process then they can contact the NTA at 01140759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

Once the registration process ends, the NTA will release the provisional answer keys at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA is likely to announce the NEET 2021 result this month. The result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

