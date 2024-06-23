NEET-UG Exam 2024 row: CBI registers case to probe alleged irregularities as students appear for retest

NEET UG 2024 row: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination 2024, reported PTI citing officials. Meanwhile, several students aspiring to make career in the medical field appeared in the NEET-UG 2024 re-examination held today.

The development has come a day after the Centre announced the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test. Nearly 24 lakh students appeared in the NEET-UG 2024 exam held last month. The investigation agency registered a fresh case against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union education ministry.

"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5," a senior education ministry official said.

"For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation," the official added.

NEET-UG exam today Amid the ongoing controversy over irregularities in the NEET examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET-UG re-examination for 1563 candidates who were affected by time loss. The NEET-UG re-examination time for students is three hours, and the examination time is from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The NEET-UG 2024 re-examination result will likely to be announced on June 30, 2024. Earlier, the UG medical entrance test was conducted for lakhs of students on May 5. The result of the NEET-UG 2024 exam was declared on June 4. Soon after the result announcement, the toppers' list and the marks distribution raised questions on the examination conducted by NTA.