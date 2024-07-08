NEET-UG 2024 leak case: SC seeks NTA disclosure, says retest has to be ordered if… | 10 things the court said

If the sanctity of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam has been “lost” and if the leak of its question paper has taken place, then a re-test has to be ordered, the Supreme Court said on Monday while hearing a case over alleged irregularities in the exam.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing more than 30 petitions related to the NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and seeking a direction to conduct a re-exam.

Last week, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG, and the Centre had told the SC that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

Here are some key points raised by the SC during Monday’s hearing of the NEET-UG 2024 case:

If the leak was propagated through social media platforms – Telegram, WhatsApp and other electronic means – then “it spreads like wildfire”.

“One thing is clear that leak of question paper has taken place.”

“If the sanctity of the exam is lost, then a re-test has to be ordered. If we are unable to identify those who are guilty, then a re-test has to be ordered…let us not be in self-denial about what happened.”

“In a situation where breach affects the entirety of process and it is not possible to segregate the beneficiaries from others, it may be necessary to order a re-test.”

“Assuming that govt does not cancel exam, what will it do to identify beneficiaries of question paper leak.”

“There is no question that leak of question paper has taken place. We are determining the extent of the leak.”

The SC asked the government how many people had benefited from the question paper leak and what actions were taken against them by it.

“Results of how many wrongdoers have been withheld, and we want to know the geographical distribution of such beneficiaries.”