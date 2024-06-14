Six students from Haryana celebrate perfect NEET scores amidst nationwide protests over results. Grace marks contributed to their achievement, causing distress. 1563 candidates to re-test on June 23 after cancellation of grace marks. Education Minister denies paper leak allegations.

Amidst nationwide protests over the contentious National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results, six students from Haryana, including five boys and one girl, quietly celebrated their exceptional achievement as they were among the 67 candidates who secured a perfect score of 720.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, all six students took the exam at Hardayal Public School in Bahadurgarh. They were granted grace marks, with some receiving as many as 140, as reported by both students and teachers, contributing to their elevated scores.

A 17-year-old girl who scored 720 after getting grace marks, said, “I have been the topper of my school in Class 10 and 12 and it was not magic that I did it again. The decision is just not fair as mentally we were relaxed amid celebrations by friends and family members. This news had turned into a nightmare."

Three out of the six students had attended primary school together in Jhajjar district, while two others were close friends who had studied for the exam together at the same institute.

Another topper, also 17, said his school and coaching centre already advertised his achievement but the court decision made a mockery of him, HT reported, "What if I did not make it this time? Society will laugh at me and my family members. This undue pressure is troubling me now and it will impact my studies too," said the boy who attempted NEET for the first time.

Earlier on Friday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses has been cancelled and they will be given an option to take a re-test on June 23.

“Subsequent to the Hon'ble Supreme Court's Observations on the Report of NTA's High Powered Committee, the grace / compensatory marks awarded to all 1563 students stand withdrawn. A re-test of all the 1563 candidates will be held on June 23, 2024," NTA said in a communication.

"NTA will issue a Public Notice shortly and will also contact these 1563 candidates through email to ensure that they receive the official communication," it added.

Moreover, Union Education Minister Dharmendra has Pradhan rejected the allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG, saying “there was no evidence of it".

NTA told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a committee has been constituted to review the results of over 1,563 candidates who were awarded "grace marks" to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for NEET-UG.

The Apex Court reiterated that it will not stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024.

"Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes, then everything goes in totality, so nothing to fear," said the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will hear the petitions on July 8.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5.

NEET-UG examination, conducted by NTA, is paves the way for admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

