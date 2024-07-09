NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests father-son duo from Nalanda and Gaya

  • NEET-UG paper leak case: The investigative agency arrested NEET-UG candidate, Sunny Kumar, from Nalanda and one Ranjit Kumar from Gaya. Rajnit Kumar is the father of aspirant Sunny Kumar.

Updated9 Jul 2024, 06:03 PM IST
NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions
NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made fresh arrests in NEET-UG paper leak probe on Tuesday. The investigative agency arrested NEET-UG candidate, Sunny Kumar, from Nalanda and one Ranjit Kumar from Gaya. Rajnit Kumar is the father of aspirant Sunny Kumar. This takes the total number of arrests by the agency to 11, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI has so far arrested eight persons in Bihar NEET-UG paper leak case and one each in connection with alleged manipulation in Gujarat's Latur and Godhra, and one from Dehradun in connection with general conspiracy, the officials said.

The agency had earlier arrested principal and vice principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar Police.

The CBI, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, has registered six FIRs. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are linked to impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency's own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the examination.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre to file their affidavits with all the details and sought a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 10 in the NEET UG exam.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that there is no doubt that the NEET-UG held on May 5 was compromised by a question paper leak and asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to apprise it about the steps taken to identify the candidates who benefited from the paper leak.

The case will be heard next on July 11.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 06:03 PM IST
