Business News/ News / India/  NEET-UG 2024 re-exam: Only 52% of 1563 candidates appear for test amid rising controversy

NEET-UG 2024 re-exam: Only 52% of 1563 candidates appear for test amid rising controversy

Livemint

NEET-UG re-examination: 52% of total candidates appeared in exam today

NEET-UG 2024 Row: Only 52% of students who were awarded grace marks appeared in re-examination on Sunday, June 23.

NEET-UG 2024 re-exam: Merely 813 out of 1563 candidates who were awarded grace marks in the NEET-UG 2024 exam appeared in the re-test held on Sunday, 23 June. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a re-examination of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET- UG 2024), for students who were awarded grace marks after they suffered time loss in the previous NEET-UG exam, held on May 5.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

