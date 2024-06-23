NEET-UG 2024 re-exam: Only 52% of 1563 candidates appear for test amid rising controversy
NEET-UG re-examination: 52% of total candidates appeared in exam today
NEET-UG 2024 re-exam: Merely 813 out of 1563 candidates who were awarded grace marks in the NEET-UG 2024 exam appeared in the re-test held on Sunday, 23 June. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a re-examination of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET- UG 2024), for students who were awarded grace marks after they suffered time loss in the previous NEET-UG exam, held on May 5.
