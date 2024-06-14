NEET-UG controversy: Amid demand for CBI probe, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says no child’s career will be at jeopardy

Amid a demand for a CBI and Supreme Court monitored probe into the ongoing NEET-UG exam controversy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that no child’s career will be at jeopardy.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday cancelled the grace marks given to 1,563 candidates amid allegations of irregularities and inflated marks and said that a retest will be conducted on June 23 for the students who received grace marks and results will be declared before June 30.

Meanwhile, Pradhan said that the central government is committed to protecting the interests of NEET examinees.

“I want to assure the students that all their concerns will be addressed with fairness and equity. No student will be at a disadvantage and no child’s career will be at jeopardy,” Pradhan said in a post on X

He further stated that facts related to the NEET examination are in cognisance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

“Central government will take all necessary actions for the well-being of students as per the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” Pradhan added.

The minister said that the counselling process of NEET will be underway soon, and it is of for the utmost importance to move ahead in this direction without any confusion.

Hearing a PIL filed by Hiten Singh Kashyap, the Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and the NTA on a plea seeking a CBI probe into irregularities in the exam.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bihar government within two weeks.

Slamming the Central government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the future of 24 lakh students appearing in the NEET examination is at stake due to the actions of the Modi government.