NEET-UG 2024 row: The CBI has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case, naming 13 people as accused. The Supreme Court will pronounce its detailed verdict today.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday will pronounce its detailed judgment on the ongoing controversy about the NEET-UG 2024 examination. On July 23, the top court rejected the plea to re-conduct the medical entrance exam following the grace marks issue. Hence, it will give reasons behind the same today.

During the previous hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud observed that a fresh exam would have “serious consequences" because it would affect more than 24 lakh students who appeared for the NEET UG test this year. “It would disrupt the admission schedule and the counselling process," the CJI said.

NEET UG 2024 row: Here are top updates 1) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first chargesheet in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case on Thursday. The document named 13 individuals with the probe agency indicating that it was likely to file supplementary chargesheets as the investigation continued.

2) These 13 accused are Ashutosh Kumar-1, Ashutosh Kumar-2, Akhilesh Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Amit Anand, Ayush Raj, Nitish Kumar, Sikander Yadvendu, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, and Shivnandan Kumar.

3) Around 40 individuals have been arrested in relation to the case, including 15 detained by Bihar Police. The chargesheet has been submitted under the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, alleging that the accused were involved in the paper leak and other irregularities.

4) "CBI has utilized advanced forensic techniques, artificial intelligence technology, CCTV footage, tower location analysis and more to gather evidence against the accused. CBI is continuing further investigation against other accused or suspects and on other aspects of the case….," the chargesheet read.

5) The CBI registered six FIRs after taking over the paper leak case in late June. The FIR from Bihar relates to the paper leak, while the others from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra involve impersonation of candidates and cheating. Additionally, the agency filed an FIR based on a reference from the Union Education Ministry, calling for a "comprehensive investigation" into the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

6) On June 23, 1,563 candidates who faced a time loss during the original test were reexamined. More recently, the Supreme Court had declined calls for a mass re-test of the controversy-ridden exam. The apex court noted no evidence to conclude that the entire result of NEET-UG 2024 was vitiated.

