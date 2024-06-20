NEET-UG 2024 row: SC issues notice on 14 petitions challenging malpractices in conduct of exam

Supreme Court issues notice on 14 petitions challenging malpractices in NEET-UG conduct, directs Centre and NTA to respond. Hearing scheduled for July 8.

Livemint
First Published11:27 AM IST
New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)
New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjay Sharma)(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and other concerned parties regarding petitions that seek to cancel NEET-UG 2024 and initiate a court-monitored investigation into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti also sought responses from the parties on separate pleas filed by the NTA seeking the transfer of some pending petitions from the high courts to the apex court.

Also Read: NEET UG 2024 row: Students hold protests in Delhi, Hyderabad over ‘grace marks and paper leak’ issue | Top 10 updates

As reported by ANI, “Supreme Court also issued notice to the Centre and NTA on a petition filed by some students who appeared in Meghalaya centre for the NEET-UG exam and allegedly lost 45 minutes and prayed they should be a part of the 1563 students who got grace marks and were given the option to appear for re-exam on June 23.”

The bench has scheduled the hearing for these petitions on July 8.

Also Read: UGC NET 2024 cancelled: When will fresh exam take place? NTA shares BIG update

PTI reported that one petition, filed by 20 students who participated in the medical entrance exam, additionally requests the court to direct the NTA and other relevant parties to conduct a fresh examination.

The petitions include four transfer petitions filed by NTA, in which the court stayed the proceedings before the respective high courts. 

While hearing separate pleas concerning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 examination, the apex court had on June 18 said even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

Also Read: UGC NET 2024 cancelled: ’Paper leak government, cancel NEET too’, Congress criticises PM Modi over ’grace marks’ row

The NTA administers the All India Pre-Medical Entrance Test. Recently, the Supreme Court addressed multiple petitions concerning NEET-UG 2024 grievances, requesting responses from the Centre and NTA.

One petition specifically called for a CBI investigation into allegations of question paper leaks and other exam irregularities. The exam was conducted on May 5 across 4,750 centers, with approximately 24 lakh candidates participating.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaNEET-UG 2024 row: SC issues notice on 14 petitions challenging malpractices in conduct of exam

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

205.30
06:31 AM | 20 JUN 2024
6.45 (3.24%)

Tata Steel

181.90
06:31 AM | 20 JUN 2024
1.85 (1.03%)

Bharat Electronics

312.60
06:31 AM | 20 JUN 2024
3.3 (1.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.10
06:31 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.3 (1.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

260.60
06:25 AM | 20 JUN 2024
20.8 (8.67%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

696.15
06:25 AM | 20 JUN 2024
50.95 (7.9%)

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

185.85
06:25 AM | 20 JUN 2024
11.7 (6.72%)

Vedanta

476.40
06:25 AM | 20 JUN 2024
27.95 (6.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue