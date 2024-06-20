Supreme Court to hear fresh petitions seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 exam over paper leaks. Concerns were raised over question paper leaks and compensatory marks.

The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear fresh petitions requesting the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 examination following allegations of paper leaks.

ANI reported that the Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) that any negligence in conducting the NEET-UG 2024 exam should be thoroughly dealt with.

"If there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with. All these matters ought not to be treated as adversarial litigation," observed a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Education has requested a comprehensive report from the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police regarding purported irregularities in the organization of the NEET(UG) examination-2024 in Patna.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry clarified that concerns regarding the allocation of grace marks have already been thoroughly addressed in relation to the NEET(UG) -2024 issue.

Aspirants have raised concerns regarding alleged question paper leaks, the awarding of compensatory marks, and anomalies in questions during the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024. The Supreme Court, upon hearing new petitions on May 5, 2024, issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and requested a response within two weeks. These petitions, along with existing ones, have been consolidated and scheduled for a hearing on July 8.

Several petitions have been filed seeking to annul the NEET-UG 2024 results and conduct a fresh examination, citing concerns of paper leakage and malpractices during the May 5 exam. Recently, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that it would invalidate the scorecards of 1,563 candidates who received "grace marks" due to exam disruptions, allowing them to reappear for the exam.

"Exam will be conducted on June 23 and result will be declared before June 30," NTA had told the apex court.The apex court had already refused to stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the NTA pave the way for admissions into MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

